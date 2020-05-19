Quilter Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,245 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $538,868,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after buying an additional 6,795,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after buying an additional 5,337,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after buying an additional 5,098,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Schlumberger by 136,991.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 5,000,203 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.87.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. 12,768,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,954,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

