Quilter Plc Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.2% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 244.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,384,000 after acquiring an additional 293,500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,600.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 38,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 36,341 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.78. 1,200,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,013. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The firm has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

