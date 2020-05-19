Quilter Plc Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,881,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,484,555. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $363.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.33. The stock has a market cap of $221.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on NVIDIA from $294.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.66.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,829 shares of company stock valued at $27,076,502. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

