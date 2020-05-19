Quilter Plc Has $3.75 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,033 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,882,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $356.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average of $118.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

