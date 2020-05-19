Quilter Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 531.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,123,000 after purchasing an additional 480,002 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4,311.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 306,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 618,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,128,000 after buying an additional 294,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in United Rentals by 56.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 661,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,076,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

NYSE:URI traded up $10.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.33. 2,404,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average of $135.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

