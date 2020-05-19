Quilter Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Mondelez International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,639,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

