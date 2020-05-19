Quilter Plc Reduces Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. 10,007,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,827,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

