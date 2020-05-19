Quilter Plc Reduces Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,293 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,548,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

