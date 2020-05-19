Quilter Plc Sells 18,694 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quilter Plc cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,694 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,549.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,754,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,842,008. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

