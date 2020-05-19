Quilter Plc Sells 1,920 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.07% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31,028.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 4th quarter valued at $11,236,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the fourth quarter worth $9,724,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,981,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,177,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBS. ValuEngine cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of SBS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,629. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 17.76%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

