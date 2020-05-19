Quilter Plc Sells 205 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quilter Plc lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.43. 3,834,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,837. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.25 and a 200 day moving average of $224.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

