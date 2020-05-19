Quilter Plc Sells 6,325 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quilter Plc lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 49,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,200,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

