RumbleON Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 21st (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, May 21st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMBL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 10,543,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,850. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.95 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in RumbleON by 513.0% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 358,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300,035 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 669.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,141,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,461 shares in the last quarter.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

