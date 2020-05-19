Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 2,455 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 76.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 117,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 95,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 370.5% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 78,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 85,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.94. 13,189,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,424,871. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.