Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Raised by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,145 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,089 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. 5,749,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,534,510. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

