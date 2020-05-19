Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Boosts Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. AFLAC makes up approximately 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 21.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,974,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,853,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 155,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. 3,138,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,905. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

