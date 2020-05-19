Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Purchases 1,840 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 1.5% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.7% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,572,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,850. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $64.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.