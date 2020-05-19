Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.83 ($105.62).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of ETR SAE traded down €2.60 ($3.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €90.40 ($105.12). 165,818 shares of the company were exchanged. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 1 year high of €92.70 ($107.79). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €49.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.