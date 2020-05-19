Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.83 ($105.62).

Shares of ETR SAE traded down €2.60 ($3.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €90.40 ($105.12). 165,818 shares of the company were exchanged. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 1 year high of €92.70 ($107.79). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €49.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

