Short Interest in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rises By 29.0%

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 852,500 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $74,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ExlService by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock traded up $4.28 on Tuesday, reaching $58.66. 265,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. ExlService has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.19 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. ExlService’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.