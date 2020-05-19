Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Declines By 37.7%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the April 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $430,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after acquiring an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.77.

NYSE GD traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,538. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

