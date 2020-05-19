Short Interest in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Expands By 58.2%

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the April 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GHC stock traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.07. The company had a trading volume of 60,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.92. Graham has a 52 week low of $267.89 and a 52 week high of $756.26.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $732.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen acquired 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.52 per share, for a total transaction of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,843 shares of company stock worth $577,840. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Graham by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.