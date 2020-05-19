Spring Creek Investment Management LLC Purchases 64,244 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spring Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,244 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 38.3% of Spring Creek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,318,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,440. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.30 and its 200-day moving average is $303.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

