SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Short Interest Up 28.1% in May

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $37,386.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,037.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 122,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth $31,749,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth $3,029,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of FLOW traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

