SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded SPX Flow from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut SPX Flow from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. 3,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,817. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.90. SPX Flow has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $54,315.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,766.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the first quarter worth $91,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

