Sturgeon Ventures LLP Purchases Shares of 5,523 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Netflix accounts for 2.6% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,164 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $451.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,803,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,456. The firm has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $458.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,545 shares of company stock worth $81,874,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.32.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

