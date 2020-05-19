Summit Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $62.71. 11,052,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,149,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

