Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 6,281 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.2% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,513.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,449,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,748,000 after buying an additional 5,111,582 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,592,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,957,000 after buying an additional 202,929 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,616,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,171,000 after buying an additional 185,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,062,000 after buying an additional 287,707 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after buying an additional 282,324 shares during the period.

SCHM traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,313. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit