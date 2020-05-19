Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 6,281 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.2% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,513.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,449,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,748,000 after buying an additional 5,111,582 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,592,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,957,000 after buying an additional 202,929 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,616,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,171,000 after buying an additional 185,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,062,000 after buying an additional 287,707 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after buying an additional 282,324 shares during the period.

SCHM traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,313. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31.

