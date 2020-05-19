Summit Asset Management LLC Has $207,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,691,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,901. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

