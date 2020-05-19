Summit Asset Management LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.41. 2,586,902 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31.

