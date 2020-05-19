Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,858,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

