Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,437 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.9% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 212,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 292,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

