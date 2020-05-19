Swiss National Bank Acquires 415,000 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,306,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $467,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

AMGN traded down $5.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,834,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,837. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

