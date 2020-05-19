Swiss National Bank Acquires 680,700 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of UnitedHealth Group worth $953,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $4.31 on Tuesday, hitting $289.05. 3,058,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,884. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

