Swiss National Bank Buys 517,500 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,719,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $254,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $96.43. 3,672,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.