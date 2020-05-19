Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,919,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $543,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,588. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.15.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

