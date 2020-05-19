Swiss National Bank Has $437.28 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,739,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $437,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.20. 9,889,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,171,017. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

