Swiss National Bank Purchases 597,700 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of United Technologies worth $300,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 147,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,888,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in United Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 15,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 45.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in United Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. 19,570,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $122.82. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

