Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,024,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $276,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.40. 3,753,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.