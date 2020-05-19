TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.53. 2,696,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average of $120.71.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,124.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.96.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

