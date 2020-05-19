Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,627,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $362,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $3,263,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,594,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,901. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.64. The company has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

