Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s 2nd Largest Position

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 5.0% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

NYSE:TMO traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,013. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $351.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

