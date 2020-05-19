Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Takes $17.60 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $17,601,000. Netflix accounts for about 11.6% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Netflix by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 176,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $12,150,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.32.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $451.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,803,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,456. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $458.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,545 shares of company stock worth $81,874,033. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

