TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,552,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 759,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $265,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,388,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,390. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

