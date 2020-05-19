Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Short Interest Down 44.2% in May

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the April 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 6,965.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

GTS stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,025. The stock has a market cap of $405.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple-S Management has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $896.44 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

