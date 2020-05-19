Trivest Advisors Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 820.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 328,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 19.6% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $97,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.66.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,829 shares of company stock worth $27,076,502. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $10.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $350.01. 19,410,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,484,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $363.50. The firm has a market cap of $221.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

