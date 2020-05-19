United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 147,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in United Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 15,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 45.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in United Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX traded up $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,570,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.82. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

