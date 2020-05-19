United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,669,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 62,609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.31% of United Technologies worth $251,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 560,224 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in United Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTX. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

United Technologies stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,570,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

