Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $3.61 on Tuesday, reaching $114.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,118. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average is $118.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

