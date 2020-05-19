Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,101,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $399,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

