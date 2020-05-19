VideoCoin (VID) Reaches Market Cap of $10.23 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $10.23 million and $294,040.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001481 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001134 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,415,814 tokens. VideoCoin's official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin's official message board is medium.com/videocoin .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

